Edith DiNello
1925 - 2020
Edith (Mauro) DiNello, 94, of Southington, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the HCC at Bradley Memorial. She was the wife of the late Albert DiNello Sr. Born December 6, 1925 in Southington, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Jennie (Lorenzo) Mauro. Edith was a life-long resident of Southington and a parishioner of St. Thomas Church. She was the owner of DiNello's Gift Shop. She is survived by her children, Donald DiNello and wife Barbara, Robert DiNello and wife Bridget, and Judy DiNello, all of Southington, Albert DiNello and wife Diane of Plainville, and Mary Lou Carney and husband John of Bogalusa, LA; three brothers, Michael and wife Joanne, Anthony (Pobo) and wife Dollie, and Joseph and wife Lois Mauro, all of Southington; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 14 great great-grandchildren; special nephews, Tommy and Richard Casale of Southington; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Joseph DiNello; three brothers, Albert (Toot), Angelo (Chile), and Dominic Mauro; and four sisters, Theresa McKenzie, Mary Testa, Rose Casale and Evelyn Casale. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services for Edith will be private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiasouthington.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
