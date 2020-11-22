Edith Elizabeth Kane, 90, of East Hartland passed away at home surrounded by family on November 13, 2020. Edie was born to Horace and Cornelia VanDeBogart on May 12, 1930 in Pine Plains, New York. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Joe, her sister Ruth Stenhouse, and brothers Lewie, Tom and Jim VanDeBogart. She leaves behind her daughters Roxanne Kane of East Hartland, Kathy Kane and her husband Bill Lukowski of Granby, and son Steven Kane and wife Patty of East Hartland. She leaves four grandchildren, Codie and Kylynn Kane, and Dylan and Adam Lukowski. She also leaves her sister and brother-in-law Carole and Glenn Vincent of East Hartland, sister-in-law Janice VanDeBogart of Granby, nieces and nephews too numerous to name and adopted family member Rosilyn Days, whose kindness and generosity toward Edie and Joe at the end of their lives is immeasurable. The family would also like to thank Bernice Donkor for the care and kindness she showed Edie over the past eight months. Prior to starting her family Edie was the secretary for the President of Aetna Fire Insurance Company in Hartford. Edie and Joe raised their family in the home they built in Simsbury and then moved to East Hartland in 1985. Edie's driving skills left something to be desired, earning her the moniker 'the zoomin' human' by the grandkids. According to legend, as well as the passengers who lived to tell it, she once caught air on Copper Hill Road in East Granby. A family member, who shall remain nameless, also recalls diving out of the moving car when it suddenly veered sideways while Edie barreled up a snow-packed driveway. Edie was also well known for her truly unremarkable cooking skills. No one will forget the Thanksgiving memory of the house filling with smoke. Come to find out, it wasn't from the burnt peas but the fact that Edie forgot to take the plastic wrap off the turkey before she put it in the oven. She was also the first in line for food at any social gathering and small children and frail adults were at risk of injury if they found themselves in her path. For a woman renowned for her life-long distaste of any physical activity, her speed and agility were remarkable when a goodie, especially a whoopie pie, was within her line of vision. She was also a professional shopper, most notably at "her store" (Old Mill Pond). The number of tables she filled a relatively small farmhouse with was a feat not to be matched. Not to mention the endless stream of couches that came and went...no couch had a chance of meeting its life expectancy as a result of Edie's static hours of devouring television and on more than one occasion, Joe noted he was going to have to build another wall for the pictures she was amassing. A summary of Edie's life would not be complete without mentioning her flowery command of the English language. As such, the grandkids were instructed not to repeat the words they heard at her house. Above all else, you could say she had a humble and realistic sense of self, evidenced by her infamous quote, "I'm dumber than I look you know." In honor of Edie's memory, we invite you to put up your feet and do nothing for as long as you desire, treat yourself to a whoopie pie, or for the safety of all, please hone up on your driving skills if necessary. Donations in her memory can be made to Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Town of Hartland, 22 South Road, East Hartland, CT 06027 or the Farmington Valley Visiting Nurse Association, 8 Old Mill Lane, Simsbury, CT 06070. Due to the current situation surrounding COVID, services will be held in the spring. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com