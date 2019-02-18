Edith (Rifkin) Frankel, 94, of Avon and formerly of Norwich, widow of the late Eugene Frankel, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born July 24, 1924, in Staten Island, NY, the daughter of the late Abraham and Rose (Cooper) Rifkin, and attended public schools in Staten Island and the Bronx. She was a registered nurse graduate of Beth Israel Nursing School in Manhattan. In 1950, she met and married Eugene Frankel, a Connecticut dairy farmer, and she moved to the Frankel farm in Lebanon. Mrs. Frankel worked as a public health nurse and then as a school nurse at (the former) Halls Hill School in Colchester before returning to school herself in mid-career to obtain a Bachelors Degree from Eastern Connecticut State College. She then graduated in one of the first pediatric nurse practitioner classes at Northeastern University and practiced well-child medicine. Mrs. Frankel was a terrific role model of a strong woman who never hesitated to delve into learning new, creative pursuits. She was a very talented crafts person: quilter, basket maker, knitter, silversmith, cook. She leaves three children, Lisa Frankel (Eric Engles) of Grass Valley, CA, Deena Frankel (Greg Dana) of Burlington, VT and Ethan (Tracy) Frankel of West Hartford; four grandchildren, Allyson Bogie (Jesse Isaacs), Nathaniel Bogie (Rebecca Wolfe), Aaron Frankel (Becky Gibson) and Max Frankel; three great grandchildren, Oriana, Noa and Asa; a sister, Jeanne Laytin of Plymouth Meeting, PA; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Evelyn Schmidt. Graveside Services will be observed TODAY (Monday, Feb. 18th) at 11 AM at Ahavath Achim Memorial Park, Taintor Hill Road, Colchester. Shivah will be observed Monday from 4 to 8 PM at the home of Ethan and Tracy Frankel, 28 Farmstead Lane, West Hartford. Care of arrangements has been entrusted to the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester. www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary