Edith "Edie" Katzman, 93, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. A lifelong resident of Connecticut, she was born in Hartford, on August 27, 1925 to Benjamin and Minnie Novarr. She was the fourth of five children. She was raised in Hartford's North End on Westbourne Parkway from where she established lifelong friendships and experienced cherished memories, of which she loved to share and reminisce on throughout her life. She was a graduate of Weaver High School in 1943. Of the many roles Edie embraced throughout her lifetime, her single most cherished role was that of the family matriarch. Fate brought Edie and Melvin together one night in 1949, where they met at a dance. She went home that very same night and professed to her mother that she had finally found "the one". They were married one year later. It was a love affair marriage that lasted 69 years built on the basis of unwavering commitment, mutual respect and their strong, shared Jewish faith. Edie was always extremely proud of Mel's contribution to the family business, Star Silk and Woolen started by her father. One of Edie's most distinct gifts was her ability to connect with others. Amidst her own battle with Cancer, she volunteered to channel her personal struggle into empathy and motivation for others battling the disease. Her mindset was never to wallow in her own struggles but to empower others to overcome their own obstacles with a positive can-do outlook. She was a natural leader- as a snowbird resident of the Pines of Delray for 35 years she was elected President of the Women's Club, and not soon after elected "Woman of the Year". She delighted in her role of Leader of the Women's Choral Group, also in Florida. She served as past president of The Women's Order of the Golden Chain, which was a philanthropic organization. Most importantly, she was known as "the tootsie roll lady". A title lovingly coined by the neighborhood children of Chalker Beach who would regularly stop by 9 Aladdin for a piece of candy. Together, Edie and Mel raised two sons, Marc and Michael. She would often look back on those years with a smile and a sentimental story. She was adoringly known as "Bubby" to five grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. She reveled in the small moments; a phone call "just because", an unexpected lunch visitor (who was always met with an endless supply of macaroni salad), a summer beach day visit to her and poppy's cottage, nights spent together watching Jeopardy and the Miami Heat eating rocky road ice cream. To put it in her own words, Bubby would "kvell" over the simple shared happenings of her beloved family.She will be remembered as a person of compassion and tenacity. A person whose simple pleasures were a cozy spot and a good book, time spent sharing stories from "the good old days", completing the daily crossword puzzle in the Courant, and anything sweet- a person with a great affinity to make those around her feel loved. Edie is survived by her husband Melvin, her sons: Marc, his wife Paula, and Michael, and his wife Katie. Five grandchildren: Briana, Morgan, her husband Austin, Zakary, Caroline, and Gregory. As well as her four greatgrandchildren: Brody, Summer, Layla, and Judah. A sister Ruthie and her husband Gil, and two special nieces who she considered like her daughters, Sandra Rulnick and Terry Gelbstein. The family would also like to thank her special care givers Carol Brown and Karlina Stewart for all their love and support. In addition, a heartfelt thank you goes out to Dr. Ava Panulo, Edie's doctor for all her special care and attention. Funeral Services will be private for the family. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 8, 2019