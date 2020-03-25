|
|
Our mother, our grandmother, our great-grandmother, Edith (Kaczka) Kinas, of Bloomfield, CT, passed away on March 23, 2020. Born in Lodz, Poland, she was the daughter of the late Moshe Mendel Kaczka and Blima (Markowicz) Kaczka. She was a survivor of the Holocaust, the sole survivor, except one brother, of her large extended family. Despite or in spite of all she had suffered, she was a kind, loving, compassionate person. In 1945 she and Harry Kinas wedded and for 39 years had a romantic storybook marriage. Together, they built a home filled with love, warmth, and laughter. Eleven years after Harry's death, she married David Lipstadt; they were devoted to each other. She was the adored center of her family. She was Nani to her grandchildren, their spouses, her great-grandchildren, and their friends. Someone once said that whoever meets Nani becomes a better person. She leaves daughters, Barbara Sperber with husband Gerald, and Lilly Kinas with husband James Lanzillotta; grandchildren Michael Sperber with wife Elana Chafetz, Peter Sperber with wife Tova Speter, and Sarah Kinas Lanzillotta; and great-grandchildren Ilan, Benjamin, Yaara, Talia and Chana. She will be with us, always. The family is grateful to the wonderful staff of Avon Health Center, particularly Val and Eva, her surrogate daughters. Funeral services and internment will be private with Rabbi David J Small officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Emanuel Synagogue, 160 Mohegan Drive, West Hartford, CT 06117 or to The Kosher Food Pantry at Jewish Family Services, 333 Bloomfield Ave, Suite A, West Hartford, CT 06117. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford. To sign the guest book, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 25, 2020