Edith Mary (Sylvester) Bogus, 100, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward S. Bogus. Born in Rocky Hill on December 23, 1918, she was the daughter of Sabatini and Caroline (DeMarco) Sylvester. Edith was a communicant of St. James Church (St. Josephine Bakhita Parish) in Rocky Hill. She also belonged to the SS Cyril and Methodius Ladies Guild, the Senior's Club and the Polish American Home in Hartford. She leaves behind her son, Edward S. Bogus, Jr. of Rocky Hill, daughter-in-law, Peggy Bogus of Rocky Hill, grandchildren, Thomas Bogus and wife Chris, Gregory Bogus, Julie Roach and husband Edward, great grandchildren, Caitlyn and Alyssa Bogus, Nick Bogus and wife Sontia, Daniel and Abigail Roach and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Thomas Bogus and her eleven siblings, Angela, Dominic, Justine, Giovanni, Joseph, Thomas, Angelo, Frank, John, Ann, and Anthony. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 15, at 11:00am at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St., Rocky Hill. There will be a calling hour from 10:00am-11:00am, just prior to the service. Burial is private at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made online at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 14, 2019