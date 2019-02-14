Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Bogus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith M. Bogus

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edith M. Bogus Obituary
Edith Mary (Sylvester) Bogus, 100, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward S. Bogus. Born in Rocky Hill on December 23, 1918, she was the daughter of Sabatini and Caroline (DeMarco) Sylvester. Edith was a communicant of St. James Church (St. Josephine Bakhita Parish) in Rocky Hill. She also belonged to the SS Cyril and Methodius Ladies Guild, the Senior's Club and the Polish American Home in Hartford. She leaves behind her son, Edward S. Bogus, Jr. of Rocky Hill, daughter-in-law, Peggy Bogus of Rocky Hill, grandchildren, Thomas Bogus and wife Chris, Gregory Bogus, Julie Roach and husband Edward, great grandchildren, Caitlyn and Alyssa Bogus, Nick Bogus and wife Sontia, Daniel and Abigail Roach and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Thomas Bogus and her eleven siblings, Angela, Dominic, Justine, Giovanni, Joseph, Thomas, Angelo, Frank, John, Ann, and Anthony. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 15, at 11:00am at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St., Rocky Hill. There will be a calling hour from 10:00am-11:00am, just prior to the service. Burial is private at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made online at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.