Edith Drapel Rutstein Shapiro passed away on August 7, 2020. She was born to Augusta and Samuel Drapel in Hartford, CT, on March 16, 1924. She graduated from Weaver High School in 1942. During her lifetime, she was blessed to have two loving husbands. In 1947, she married Dr. Oscar Rutstein. They lived in West Hartford until his passing in 1989. In 1993, she married Julius Shapiro. They lived in Bloomfield, CT, and Boynton Beach, FL, until his passing in 2013. Edith is survived by her three children, Steven (and wife Fran) Rutstein of Lake Worth, FL, Dr. Robert Rutstein (and his wife Toni Fatone) of West Hartford, and Jonathan Rutstein of Pompano Beach, FL; her four grandchildren, Catherine, Caroline, Gregory (and wife Megan) and Matthew (and wife Melissa) Rutstein, and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Gilbert, and her three sisters, Belle, Tobye, and Florence. She was the Faculty/Student Coordinator at the University of Connecticut School of Law for nearly two decades, and was active in many local community organizations. Edith loved life, especially spending time with her family at Stannard Beach, Westbrook, CT, reading, watching Jeopardy, getting a bargain, and sharing a good laugh. If you were stranded on a desert island with her and there was one sandwich left, she would cut it in half and give you both halves while apologizing for the lack of a napkin. A graveside service arranged by Weinstein Mortuary was held for the immediately family. Contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choosing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store