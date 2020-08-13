1/
Edith (Drapel) Rutstein Shapiro
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Drapel Rutstein Shapiro passed away on August 7, 2020. She was born to Augusta and Samuel Drapel in Hartford, CT, on March 16, 1924. She graduated from Weaver High School in 1942. During her lifetime, she was blessed to have two loving husbands. In 1947, she married Dr. Oscar Rutstein. They lived in West Hartford until his passing in 1989. In 1993, she married Julius Shapiro. They lived in Bloomfield, CT, and Boynton Beach, FL, until his passing in 2013. Edith is survived by her three children, Steven (and wife Fran) Rutstein of Lake Worth, FL, Dr. Robert Rutstein (and his wife Toni Fatone) of West Hartford, and Jonathan Rutstein of Pompano Beach, FL; her four grandchildren, Catherine, Caroline, Gregory (and wife Megan) and Matthew (and wife Melissa) Rutstein, and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Gilbert, and her three sisters, Belle, Tobye, and Florence. She was the Faculty/Student Coordinator at the University of Connecticut School of Law for nearly two decades, and was active in many local community organizations. Edith loved life, especially spending time with her family at Stannard Beach, Westbrook, CT, reading, watching Jeopardy, getting a bargain, and sharing a good laugh. If you were stranded on a desert island with her and there was one sandwich left, she would cut it in half and give you both halves while apologizing for the lack of a napkin. A graveside service arranged by Weinstein Mortuary was held for the immediately family. Contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choosing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein Mortuary
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
860-233-2675
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved