Edith was freed of the constraints associated with age and declining health on 10 May 2019. She passed peacefully at her home in Manchester CT. As we looked back at her life we discovered a remarkable woman. Not everyone was aware of the depth and breadth of her life experiences. She was born at her parent's home in Manchester on 2 August 1932. Raised in Manchester, attended Manchester schools, and became an enthusiastic member of the Manchester Grange #31 at the age of 14. Her Manchester Grange service included the offices of Lecturer, Master, and Secretary. She was also Past Master and Lecture of East Central Pomona Grange #3, Past Lecturer and Past Secretary of the Connecticut State Grange. Before her passing she was the Connecticut State Grange Historian. She was skilled at the keyboard (not the computer one) and enjoyed playing the organ and accordion most of all. In researching her life we found numerous mentions of her accordion recitals performed for the benefit of the Grange and other groups. Unknown to many of us younger family members, she became a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution in 2004, Orford Parish-Pitkin Chapter. Edith became the chapter Chaplain in 2006 and served in that position until the time of her death. As the Chaplain she opened and closed chapter meetings with a prayer. She was very active at keeping up with the older members' birthday, holiday, sympathy and get well cards. As stated by the Regent of the Chapter, "She was one of those members who attended every meeting until her health declined in the past couple of years. She was a true lady who was that rare combination of a kind hearted soul with iron determination." Aside from these organizations, she was an independent and self-sufficient soul. Gardening was another passion that she pursued, maintaining her small orchard of apple trees and berries, as well as putting in a few vegetable plants each season. Giving away apples in the Fall was something she enjoyed, and those close to her almost grew tired of the non-stop baking of apple pie, apple crisp, and the like. She maintained her own yard and seldom reached out to others to do what she felt she could do. Her career took her from the small community of Manchester to a stint with the U.S. Foreign Service in Belgrade Yugoslavia. Her independence was clearly demonstrated when she had her own personal car shipped to Yugoslavia so that she could sightsee. Upon returning to the States she connected with attorney Elliott Rosenberg and began a long and happy career as a legal secretary with his firm. As Mr. Rosenberg stated, "She was a very private person who seemed to enjoy inclusion in our many family celebrations but yet always called me Mr. Rosenberg and my wife, Meryl, Mrs. Rosenberg. Anything less than a formal address was unacceptable to her. People like Edith are a rarity in this day and age and we surely will miss her." A picture found in her wallet was of her sitting on a camel in front of the pyramids in Egypt. Shortly after her marriage in 1967, she and husband John ventured off on a tour of India where she had the opportunity to ride an elephant. She has since traveled extensively in the U.S. and Europe. This is just a sampling of her life and does not do it justice. She was a unique individual - strong willed, very conventional yet in many ways very unconventional for her time. We will all remember her dearly. Edith is survived by her brother John Williams of Cottage Grove OR, was predeceased by her husband John E. Schoell of Port Charlotte FL, brother Roger G. Williams of Los Angeles CA and sister Barbara (Williams) Tulis of Willington CT. She is also survived by her sister's children, nephews Ralph H. Tulis of Willington CT, Steven A. Tulis of Manchester CT, and niece Susan E. Tulis of Carbondale IL, as well as her brother Roger's wife, Frances of Temecula CA, their children (Edith's nieces) Cynthia (Williams) Weyl of Newport WA and Janet (Williams) Colburn of Temecula CA. Edith was also predeceased by Roger's oldest daughter Elizabeth (Williams) Tryon. At Edith's request no services were held and interment in the Wapping Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in her name are suggested – perhaps the Nature Conservancy or any similar organization of your choosing. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 6, 2019