Edmond Eugene Hurst, Sr., 75, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Martin, South Carolina, he was raised in Allendale, SC and attended C.B. Bing High School. At the age of 18, Edmond and his family moved to Hartford where he lived for many years and raised his children. He later moved to Manchester and then East Hartford where he had resided for the last 20 years. Edmond took a position in the shipping and receiving department at Corbin & Russwin in the late 1970's and he worked there until his retirement in 2010 as a foreman. In his spare time, he enjoyed landscaping around his home and tending to his flower and vegetable gardens. He was an avid car enthusiast and especially loved muscle cars. As a young man, Edmond owned a Chevrolet SS Coupe which he enjoyed racing. Edmond was meticulous about everything in his life. His cars, his home, and clothes always had to be perfect. Most of all, he will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather who enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, eating a good meal, relaxing at home to Al Green, Otis Redding, and his favorite R&B music, and spending time with his family. He leaves his wife, Regina Hurst; three daughters, Juanita Hurst-Carr of Hartford, Geneva Brown of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Devon Collins of Georgia; two stepsons, Andrew and George Zyrek both of Manchester; eight grandchildren; two brothers, Jimmie Hurst and his wife Inez of Bloomfield and Cecil Hurst and his wife Helen of Manchester; two sisters, Mary McGraw of Bloomfield and Alean Davis of NY, NY; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his first wife, Deloris (Harley) Hurst; a son, Edmond Eugene Hurst, Jr., and four siblings, Mattie Hurst, Henry Hurst, Exaive Hurst, and Rosa Clarke. His family will receive friends on Friday, September 18, 10-11 a.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 11 a.m., at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Burial will follow in Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford. The family has entrusted the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
