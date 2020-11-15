1/2
Edmond "Eddie" Kopinja
1946 - 2020
Edmond "Eddie" Kopinja, 74, of Bristol beloved husband of Jadwiga Kopinja, died on Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was born to the late Alfred and Marianna (Potap) Morga on February 15, 1946 in Chateau-Salins, France. His family moved to the United States in 1962, they settled in New Britain and he began working as a butcher at Seacrest Fine Foods. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War as a Staff Sergent from 1965 until his honorable discharge in 1971. Following his time in the military he continued working at Seacrest and then at Hood in Newington. In 1987, he began working as a letter carrier for the Simsbury Post Office until his retirement in 2011. In addition to his beloved wife, Eddie is survived by his son: Johnny Kopinja (Adriana) of Newton, MA; daughter: Jeannette Kopinja- Broyles (Jason) of Bristol; brother: Michael Kopinja (Mary Lou); sisters: Therese Ortola (Henry) and Monique Theriault; granddaughters: Kayla Broyles, Anya and Alina Kopinja; grandson: Owen Broyles; nieces: Danielle, Jennifer, Susan and their families. Funeral services, observing current health and safety protocols, will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from Funk Funeral Home to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St, Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30AM. Burial with military honors will follow at the Connecticut Veteran's Cemetery, 317 Bow Ln, Middletown at 1PM. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol from 10AM to 11AM. Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kopinja family. Please visit Eddie's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Funk Funeral Home
NOV
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
NOV
18
Burial
01:00 PM
Connecticut Veteran's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
1 entry
November 15, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
