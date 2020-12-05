Edmund A. Hauschild (Datch, Boompa), 92, passed from this life on Sunday morning, November 29, 2020 following a battle with COVID-19. Ed was born in Willimantic, CT on May 7, 1928 (a birthday he shares with his great-grandson, Brayden) to the late Olga and Walter Hauschild. Ed attended Windham High School and worked at Mountain Dairy and the University of Connecticut part-time during his high school years. Shortly after graduation he joined the army. Edmund and Helen married on November 11, 1950 and moved to Virginia while Ed was stationed at the army base. The following year he was part of the occupying forces in Germany. Through education, training and leadership he attained the rank of Master Sergeant. Following his service to his country Helen and Ed moved to Andover and Ed resumed his long career at the University of Connecticut. He began working in the keyshop and typewriter repair and advanced through hard work and training to Director of Building Services at the University. During his prime working years Ed gave back to the community by becoming a proud member of the State Police Auxiliary and the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Following his retirement from the University in 1983 he began a second career as Director of Building Services for the Glastonbury School System. He retired from that position in 1994. Ed enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons and his favorite son-in-law and grandchildren in Connecticut and at his cottage in Averill, Vermont. Helen and Ed enjoyed a lifetime of summers on Great Averill Lake. A dog was almost always at his side. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 66 years, Helen (Gasper) Hauschild. He is also predeceased by his son and namesake Edmund A. Hauschild, Jr. Edmund leaves behind many people including his sister Lorraine Hanson, his niece Lori-Anne and her family. Edmunds daughter and son-in-law Peter and Cynthia Kuzmickas mourn the loss of their father and dear friend along with their children: grandson Ryan Kuzmickas and spouse Rebecca Hammond and children Freyja Helen and William, granddaughter Jennifer Kuzmickas and spouse Brad Sharkey and their children James, Evelyn and Claire; granddaughter Adriene Kuzmickas and her spouse Kert Jackson and grandson Anson Kuzmickas. Daughter-in-law Donna Hauschild also mourns Ed's passing. Grandson Timothy Hauschild and his spouse Sheila Colon and their children Isyss, Sheylaliz, and Selina; grandson Mathew Hauschild and spouse Marnie and their daughters Eden and Leile; grandson Brian Hauschild and spouse Emily and their children Alexa and Brayden Edmund. Also in mourning are Edmunds son Eric Hauschild and his spouse Robin and their family: grandson Eric Hauschild, Jr., and his wife Lauren and son Andrew; and grandson Jeffrey Hauschild and wife Marissa. Ed leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all of the caregivers at Woodlake at Tolland for their compassion, care and support of Edmund. We are very grateful for the friendship Ed had with his roommate Gilbert Pelletier and other residents Pete and Ron. Thank you also to the receptionists who were always helpful, supportive, understanding and lighthearted! A private graveside service will be held at the Saint Joseph Cemetery for the immediate family. Please take the Coronavirus seriously for your safety and that of your family and friends…it matters. To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com