Colonel Edmund Thomas Negrelli (Ret. US Army) died peacefully on August 16, 2020. Born on February 6, 1923 to Angelo and Lillian (Cutone) Negrelli, he was a lifelong resident of Deep River. Edmund attended schools in Deep River, and in his senior year, won a competitive scholarship to the Middletown Business College. Pearl Harbor intervened in his second year when he enlisted in the regular Army and received his initial training in the Horse Cavalry at Fort Riley, Kansas. He was selected for Officer Training School and received his commission at Camp Hood, TX in May of 1943. In 1944, he went to the European Theatre of Operations and was reassigned to the infantry in the 66th Black Panther Division. After the war, he was assigned to Austria, where he served until 1947 before returning to the USA and separating from active service. He was employed at Uarco in Deep River for over 40 years. In 1947, Edmund joined Company K, 169th Infantry, 43rd Division of the Connecticut National Guard. In 1950, as Captain of Company K, he brought them on active duty to Munich, Germany before returning to Connecticut in the summer of 1952. In October 1953, he attended the advance course at the Infantry School, Ft. Benning, GA, graduating in 1956 which qualified him as a paratrooper. In 1968, he was an honor graduate of the US Army Command & General Staff College, Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas. He commanded the 1st Battalion, 169th Infantry and was Chief of Staff in the CT State Alternate Headquarter. In November 1972, he became Commander of the 43rd INF Brigade until his retirement in Dec. 1975 after almost 34 years of distinguished service. In the military, he was a 1950 charter member of the Association of the US Army. He was also a member of The Reserve Officers Association as well the National Guard Association. Awards included the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge, campaign ribbons for ETO and Korean Conflict. In April 2002, he was inducted into the US Army Officer Candidate School Hall of Fame at Ft. Benning, GA. Edmund is survived by his children, Linda Negrelli of Deep River, Geraldine (Bruce) Ballan of Rexford, NY, and Mark Negrelli of Old Lyme. His grandchildren, Jefferson Chapman, Jamison Chapman, Joline Weissgarber, Amy (Anthony) Davis, Gregory Tubeck, Stacy (Stefan) Kuhn, Elizabeth (Daniel) Lewis, Thomas (Danielle) Negrelli. He also has ten great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Aurelia Knox of Old Saybrook, CT; and several nieces and nephews. His brother, Bernard; daughter, Kathleen Meyer; and granddaughter, Kristin Meyer, predeceased him. A graveside service with Military Honors will take place on Tuesday, August 25 at 10:30 am at Fountain Hill Cemetery in Deep River, CT. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to The Town of Deep River Veterans Memorial Green Fund, 174 Main Street, Deep River, CT 06417. To share a memory of Edmund or send a condolence to his family, please visit www.rwwfh.com
. Arrangements are in the care of Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.