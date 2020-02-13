Hartford Courant Obituaries
Services
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
1816 Poquonock Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
888-688-8475
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
1816 Poquonock Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
Mary, Gate of Heaven Parish, St. Mary Church
42 Spring St.
Windsor Locks, CT
View Map
Edna G. Cirillo, 85, of East Longmeadow, MA, formerly of Enfield, beloved wife of 63 years of Anthony "Tony" Cirillo, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Born in Hartford to the late Walter and Helen (Solkowski) Geboski, she was a graduate of Windsor High School and lived most of her life in Enfield. Edna was a member of St. Mary Church in Windsor Locks and was an avid golfer who enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her family. Besides her husband Tony, she is survived by her son, Paul Cirillo and his wife Laurie of Longmeadow, MA; her daughter, Teri LaBranche of Enfield; her sister, Dorothy Dayett of Deep River; her grandchildren, Jeff Cirillo, Kate Cirillo, and Christopher LaBranche; her brother-in-law Jim Cirillo and his wife Dona; sisters-in-law Pat Cirillo and Rose Cirillo; and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, February 15 at Mary, Gate of Heaven Parish, St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St. Windsor Locks, followed by burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Poquonock. Her family will receive friends prior to the Mass on Saturday from 9 AM to 10 AM at the Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home, 1816 Poquonock Ave Windsor. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 13, 2020
