Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:30 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
Edna Haynes


1935 - 2019
Edna Haynes, 84 departed this life on July 7, 2019. She was born on January 12, 1935 in St. Matthews, SC to the late Isaiah Taylor and Sarah Taylor. Prior to her retirement, Edna was employed by Union Carbide as a unitizer operator. She was very active in her community, specifically in Greater Hartford Leadership, the local AARP and the North End Senior Center. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Gloria Dixon (Woodrow) and three grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by one brother, Otis Taylor and one daughter, Lisa Candace Haynes. A celebration of Edna's life will take place on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Henry L.Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT at 12:30PM with a visitation from 11:00AM – 12:30PM. To leave a message of comfort for the family of Edna Haynes, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 10, 2019
