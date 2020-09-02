Beloved mother and "Gigi", Edna White Hargraves, 85, passed away peacefully August 29th, surrounded by her family. Born in Waterbury, she resided most of her life in Suffield. Her career began with Hartford Fire retiring from the Montgomery Co. to care for her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Leroy "Bob" Hargraves, great-granddaughter, Isabella Watts and 13 siblings. She leaves her daughters Sally Sheldon and husband Jonathan of West Suffield, Cynthia Colson-White and husband Phillip of Suffield and son Edward Colson of Windsor. Grandchildren Jeffrey Sheldon and wife Heather, Heidi Crane, Colleen Watts, Stephanie Sicard and husband Stephen, Sally Lynne Colson and fiance Joseph and Kira J. Colson. Great-grand children Zoe, Aaden, Tymus, Gabriel and Liam. She leaves several nieces and nephews. Edna loved her family above all else, she enjoyed gardening and gathering for any occasion with good food and fun. Edna will be deeply missed, her kindness and generosity touching so many throughout her life. The family would like to thank the staff at Hartford Healthcare at Home Hospice for the compassionate care they provided. There will be no public service, the family will be gathering privately.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store