1/1
Edna J. Hargraves
1934 - 2020
Beloved mother and "Gigi", Edna White Hargraves, 85, passed away peacefully August 29th, surrounded by her family. Born in Waterbury, she resided most of her life in Suffield. Her career began with Hartford Fire retiring from the Montgomery Co. to care for her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Leroy "Bob" Hargraves, great-granddaughter, Isabella Watts and 13 siblings. She leaves her daughters Sally Sheldon and husband Jonathan of West Suffield, Cynthia Colson-White and husband Phillip of Suffield and son Edward Colson of Windsor. Grandchildren Jeffrey Sheldon and wife Heather, Heidi Crane, Colleen Watts, Stephanie Sicard and husband Stephen, Sally Lynne Colson and fiance Joseph and Kira J. Colson. Great-grand children Zoe, Aaden, Tymus, Gabriel and Liam. She leaves several nieces and nephews. Edna loved her family above all else, she enjoyed gardening and gathering for any occasion with good food and fun. Edna will be deeply missed, her kindness and generosity touching so many throughout her life. The family would like to thank the staff at Hartford Healthcare at Home Hospice for the compassionate care they provided. There will be no public service, the family will be gathering privately.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 1, 2020
Ann White
September 1, 2020
love you gige thanks for everything. i’m happy your out of pain now. always in my prayers and you will never be forgotten
Kira Johannessen-Colson
Family
