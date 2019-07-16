Home

John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church (St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish)
736 Middle Turnpike East
Manchester, CT
Burial
Following Services
East Cemetery
Edna S. Cosme

Edna S. Cosme Obituary
Edna S. Cosme, of Manchester, passed away peacefully at home on July 14, 2019. Daughter of the late Antonio and Maria Simas, she was the wife of the late Antone M. Cosme. Edna will be greatly missed by her daughter Clara, her beloved grandchildren Antonio and Maria, her son-in-law Will, as well as additional family and friends. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday July 18th at St. Bartholomew Church (St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish) 736 Middle Turnpike East, Manchester, CT. Burial will immediately follow at East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Lupus Foundation or the . The John F. Tierney Funeral Home Manchester, CT has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 16, 2019
