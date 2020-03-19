|
Eduardo "Scooby" Cosme, 53, of Hartford, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 16, 2019. He was born November 16, 1966 in Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico, the son of Maria Santos Santiago of Puerto Rico, and the late Vicente Cosme Colon. Eduardo was an expert landscaper, he owned and operated Midnight Landscaping and most recently was working for Blue Stone Landscapes. In his free time, he loved fishing. He was always the life of the party, with his infectious laugh and million dollar smile he could put just about anyone in a good mood. Eduardo was hardworking, always there for others, and didn't mind getting his hands dirty to help out. He will be missed by all who knew him. Besides his mother, he leaves behind two brothers, Tomas Cosme and his wife Carmen of East Hartford and William Cosme of Hartford; two sisters, Glenda Burgos and her husband Angel of Hartford and Sasha Sanchez of Plainfield. He also leaves his beloved nieces and nephews, Luis Burgos, Alexander Butler, Tomas Cosme, Brianna Burgos, Alexus Butler, Cliven Sanchez, Gavin Sanchez, Migdalina Cosme, Miguel Cosme, and Angel Cintron. A funeral service will be held on Saturday (March 21, 2020) at 11 AM in the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill. Burial will be in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 9-11 AM just prior to the service. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 19, 2020