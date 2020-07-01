Eduardo Cunha Rodrigues, 71, beloved husband of 44 years of Maria Lourdes Rodrigues, died peacefully after a long and fierce battle with lymphoma on Monday (June 29, 2020). He was surrounded by his family who held his hands as he took his final breaths. He died hearing how much we loved him and the jubilant shrieks from his grandchildren over the phone. Born in Cunha Alta (Mangualde), Portugal on July 6, 1948, he was the son of the late Amelia (Martins) and Antonio Cunha Rodrigues and served in the Portuguese Navy. He then worked at Colt's Manufacturing Company for many years, retiring in 2012. To know Eduardo was to love him. He had a strong, wise presence and was known for his honesty, integrity and hospitality. He loved gardening and would meticulously plan his vegetable gardens with a ruler. He loved to socialize and be in the presence of his dear friends and would often share a glass of (award-winning) homemade wine with Fernando Cabral while watching a Sporting game.



Besides his wife, Eduardo is survived by his son, Jaime (Bridgette) of Vernon and his daughter, Natercia (Arn Albertini) of Rochester, NY. He will forever watch over his grandchildren, Max, Lucas, and Francis, whom he adored. He is also survived by his siblings: Clarice Ribeiro, Armandina (Manuel) Costa, Jose Cunha (Maria) Rodrigues; brother-in-law, Manuel Henriques (Fernanda) Reis; and many nieces and nephews whom he loved very much. Jose Guilherme (Daisi) Nascimento and Cristina Costa were like children to him.



The family would like to express our sincere thanks to Yale/New Haven Hospital and the oncology and medical ICU teams that provided exceptional care.



Funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 3, at 10 AM at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Hartford. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in East Hartford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Eduardo's memory may be made to Our Lady of Fatima Church. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store