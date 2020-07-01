Eduardo Cunha Rodrigues
1948 - 2020
Eduardo Cunha Rodrigues, 71, beloved husband of 44 years of Maria Lourdes Rodrigues, died peacefully after a long and fierce battle with lymphoma on Monday (June 29, 2020). He was surrounded by his family who held his hands as he took his final breaths. He died hearing how much we loved him and the jubilant shrieks from his grandchildren over the phone. Born in Cunha Alta (Mangualde), Portugal on July 6, 1948, he was the son of the late Amelia (Martins) and Antonio Cunha Rodrigues and served in the Portuguese Navy. He then worked at Colt's Manufacturing Company for many years, retiring in 2012. To know Eduardo was to love him. He had a strong, wise presence and was known for his honesty, integrity and hospitality. He loved gardening and would meticulously plan his vegetable gardens with a ruler. He loved to socialize and be in the presence of his dear friends and would often share a glass of (award-winning) homemade wine with Fernando Cabral while watching a Sporting game.

Besides his wife, Eduardo is survived by his son, Jaime (Bridgette) of Vernon and his daughter, Natercia (Arn Albertini) of Rochester, NY. He will forever watch over his grandchildren, Max, Lucas, and Francis, whom he adored. He is also survived by his siblings: Clarice Ribeiro, Armandina (Manuel) Costa, Jose Cunha (Maria) Rodrigues; brother-in-law, Manuel Henriques (Fernanda) Reis; and many nieces and nephews whom he loved very much. Jose Guilherme (Daisi) Nascimento and Cristina Costa were like children to him.

The family would like to express our sincere thanks to Yale/New Haven Hospital and the oncology and medical ICU teams that provided exceptional care.

Funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 3, at 10 AM at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Hartford. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in East Hartford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Eduardo's memory may be made to Our Lady of Fatima Church. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Funeral services provided by
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
July 1, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Mr Rodrigues family
From the Velazco family (friends of his son Jaime)
The Velazco-Daza family
Friend
July 1, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Eduardo s family ❤
We remember him as a kind , respectful man as we were neighbors many years ago on Bonner st in Hartford
May he Rest In Peace
May God help you through these tough times ❤
Rafael e Ana Paula Pacheco
Friend
July 1, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Eduardo s family ❤
May he rest in piece
Rafael e Ana Paula Pacheco ( old neighbors on Bonner St , Hartford)
Rafael & Ana Paula Pacheco
Friend
July 1, 2020
Great human being and friend, that will surely be missed. My condolences to the family, may you be comforted in knowing that he's in a better place.
Jorge Paulino
Friend
July 1, 2020
Dear Lourdes, Jaime, Natercia & family, I am so very sorry for your loss. Eduardo was a wonderful man. I have fond memories of Jack & I staying with you at your lovely home in Mangualde in 2017. We had a great time touring the area with you. You both made it the most enjoyable part of our vacation. Thank you so much for doing that. My deepest sympathy to all of you. I will be keeping Eduardo and all of you in my thoughts and prayers. Love, Pat xoxox
Pat Reis
Family
July 1, 2020
my deepest sympathy to entire family
Aida Figueiredo
Friend
July 1, 2020
Maria & Natercia, I am so sorry for your loss. Such a fine man, husband and father.
Brian Van Linda, MD
Brian Van Linda, MD
Friend
