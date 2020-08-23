Edward Arthur Breton, age 82, passed away on August 14, 2020 in Sebring, FL. He was the son of the late Alfred Breton and Paula (Beland) Breton. He was born in Hartford, CT on May 25, 1938. He grew up in Windsor, CT graduating from Windsor High School in 1956. Edward had been a resident of Sebring, Florida since 2005, formerly living in Stafford Springs, CT. He was a member of Union Congregational Church and a member of Wolcott Lodge No.60 A.F. & A.M. He spent 20 years in the Air Force Reserves and served his country during Desert Storm. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years – Carol-Ann of Sebring, FL; children – Rebecca (Paul) Wentworth of Union, CT; Edward Jr, (Dianne) of Tolland, CT; Michelle (Dennis) Bellamy of Stafford Springs CT; Theresa (Keith) Thompson of Essex Village, VT; Kathleen (Richard) Foley of East Randolph, VT; sister- Estelle Sawtelle; and brother Robert Breton; several nieces and nephews. Surviving are also 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Norman Breton. A celebration of life will be held in CT at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store