Edward A. Carnelli, Sr. "Whitey", 89, of Glastonbury, beloved husband of Diane (Bagley) Carnelli, died Thursday April 18, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Born February 4, 1930 in Hartford, son of the late Anthony and Theresa (DelMastro) Carnelli, he had lived in Glastonbury for the past 40 years. He worked for the Hartford Insurance Group for 30 years and retired as a locksmith in 1993. Ed served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the VFW Post 7330 and the Korean War Veterans Association. He was a Red Sox, Patriots and UCONN Women's Basketball fan. Besides his wife he is survived by a son Edward Carnelli, Jr. and his wife Donna of Vernon, 3 daughters, Lynne Gola and her husband Greg of Florida, Donna Carnelli of Vernon, Heather Sharp and her husband Michael of Vernon, a sister Elizabeth Kenyon of Ellington, a brother James Carnelli of Newington, a goddaughter Judy Burt of East Hartford, 4 grandchildren Amy, Jessica, Gracie and Bella and 4 great grandchildren Darianna, Ashley, Kaitlyn and Zachary and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his 4 brothers, Anthony, Jr., Donald, Robert and George Carnelli and 2 sisters Michelena Taylor and Margaret Carnelli. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday April 25 at 10am in St. Dunstan Church, 1345 Manchester Rd., Glastonbury. Burial with military honors will follow in East Cemetery, Manchester. Friends may call at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury on Wednesday April 24 from 4-7pm. In lieu of Flowers memorial donations may be made to the , 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT. 06067. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.





Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary