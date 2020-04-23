Home

Edward A. Mathieson Obituary
Edward A. Mathieson, 83, of Stafford Springs, CT, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was born in Hartford, CT, son of the late James and Irma (Walters) Mathieson. Ed served in the United State Army Reserves, and had worked as a lab courier at Johnson Memorial Hospital before retirement. In his spare time, Ed greatly enjoyed playing ping-pong. Ed is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, June (Cloutier) Mathieson, three sons, Glenn Mathieson, Kirk Mathieson and his wife Christine, and Brent Mathieson and his wife Jennifer; four grandchildren, Tucker, Keagen, Marissa, and Sarah; and his sister, Janet MacGillvary and her husband Doug. He was predeceased by his daughter, Michelle Baker. A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 2 P.M. at Westford Hill Cemetery, Ashford, CT. Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, CT, has care of the arrangements. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 23, 2020
