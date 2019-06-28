Edward was a lifelong resident of Wethersfield and Marco Island, FL. He died peacefully with his family by his side at his home in Wethersfield. He graduated Wethersfield High School in 1977 and immediately enlisted into the US Marine Corps. LCpl Urbanik served 4 years active duty with the 1st BN 8th MAR 2nd DIV stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC, and completed 2 years of inactive duty. Sgt. Urbanik then went on to complete 7 years in the CT Army National Guard stationed with the 43rd Brigade. Ed worked for Canberra Industries for 7 years as a Sr. Field Service Engineer installing nuclear analysis systems worldwide. He then joined Aetna and worked for 19 years starting at the IT Help Desk and rising to the position of Senior Application Developer. Ed is survived by his wife, Audrey (Garabedian) Urbanik. Ed and Audrey have been entwined in one another's lives for over 20 years and were recently joined in marriage by Paul Montinieri, JP, in their home on March 23, 2019. They were joined in holy matrimony at St. George Armenian Church on April 2, 2019 with their loving family and friends to witness their union. He is also survived by his sisters, Elaine Byrne, Wethersfield; Debra Kellie, Manchester; and Janet Snyder, Naples, FL. He also leaves his nephews and nieces, Jason, Matthew and Courtney Byrne; Ryan and Jennifer Kellie; and AJ Snyder. Left behind also are his grand-nephews, Chace Byrne and Aiden Kellie. Ed was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Stella Urbanik, who both passed away in 2015. Ed shared Audrey's passion for animals. Over the years together they rescued and fostered a number of kittens providing shelter and love. Ed leaves behind his "children": Aiden, Ava Marie, Bells, Chameech, Ian, Patches, Peaches, and Roxy. Ed was well-loved by his family and by Audrey's as well, brother-in-law and uncle to Audrey's siblings, nieces and nephews. Sister, Andrea Karanian and her husband Bob, their children, Elyssa, Justine, and Jarod; his brother, Tom Garabedian, and his wife Dora Verne, their children Deran, Berj and Gregory, were steadfast in their support of Ed during his valiant battle with metastatic colon cancer. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, June 30, from 3 PM to 6 PM, at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 S. Main Street, New Britain. A graveside service will be celebrated at on Monday, July 1, at 11 AM, at Rose Hill Memorial Park, 580 Elm Street, Rocky Hill. The family would like to thank the Harry Gray Cancer Center and the VA for their support. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Edward's name to: , www.cancer.org/involved/donate or to: Best Friends Animal Society, at www.bestfriends.org/donate. Please share a memory of Ed with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com. Until we meet again . . . Semper Fi. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 28, 2019