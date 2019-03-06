With deep sorrow and profound sadness, Edward Anthony Vosney, passed into the arms of god, in the wee small hours of Friday, March 1, 2019, with the love of his life and his best friend Kathy Vosney holding his hand.Eddie was born in New Britain, Connecticut, on January 15, 1946 at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford, CT. He belonged to St. Andrews Catholic Church in New Britain, CT where he was an altar boy for many years. He played track and basketball at New Britain high, where he received a letterman's jacket. He also enjoyed playing tennis at Walnut Hill Park, among other places and skiing in Killingworth, VT where he was a ski instructor. After graduating, Vos and BRG (Rick Golas) traveled Route 66 across the country and back, before heading off to the University of Pennsylvania where he graduated in 1968. In his working career, he was an Internal Audit Manager for the home office of the Hartford Insurance company. The Audit Manager for Longs Drugs in Walnut Creek, CA, and a Medicare Auditor in Hartford Connecticut. Eddie was diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy (Myotonic Dystrophy) in 2000 which he fought courageously until his passing. He retired from auditing and started substituting in the West Hartford school district, where is was fondly known as Mr. V. His proudest accomplishment were his family and his friends. He was extremely loyal, and if you were his friend, you were a friend for life. Eddie loved sports. His favorite teams were the Philadelphia Phillies, Philadelphia Eagles, the UCONN women and men's basketball teams and the New York Yankees.He leaves to mourn his memory his wife of 22 years, Kathryn E Vosney, Jack and Sara Vosney, his children from his former marriage to Susie Morton Vosney. His step children, Shawn C Schaefer and her husband Eric R. Hollenbeck of Windsor, Co. and Kari L Finlayson and her husband Robin Finlayson, Prince Albert, Canada and sunshine of his life Ele is 8 year old yorkie-poo and his grandchildren, Keigan, Ryan, and Maya Schaefer, and Grayson and Hollis Finlayson, along with our newest addition Malayna Hollenbeck.He also leaves two sisters, Patricia Brainard, and Barbara Goodrich both of Plantsville, Connecticut. His niece, Lacey Goodrich, and her husband, Ed, and their three children, Elliot, Tobias, and our miracle niece Elizabeth. He also leaves Jamie's children Silas, Sophia, and Stewart Goodrich, and three great nieces and nephews, Lulu, Hunter, and River. His dearest and best friends, BRG (Rick Golas), and Debra Golas, Curt and Dianne Poland, Rocky Hill, CT and Cliff and Christine Angyal of Newington, CT. He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony E Vosney, and Sophie Vosney, both affectionately known as Toby, and Smiles, and his nephew, Jamie Goodrich.There will be a celebration of Eddie's life at 7:00pm, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at his stepdaughter's home located at 5471 Hunter Drive, Windsor, Co. with a memorial mass at St. Andrews Catholic Church in New Britain, Ct. at a future date.In lieu of flowers memorial gifts of love can be made for his grandchildren's education fund, made payable to Kathryn Vosney, Executor of his estate, administered through Chase Bank.Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.allnuttftcollins.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary