Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of St. Timothy
1116 N Main St.
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
Edward Allen Roussos Obituary
Edward Allen Roussos, 93, of Bloomfield, beloved husband of Margaret "Peggy" (Riordan) Roussos, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Born in Hartford to the late Edward H. and Gertrude (Wessels) Roussos, he was raised in Hartford, and has been a Bloomfield resident for over 50 years. Allen, as he was known, served his country proudly with the US Navy during WWII at the Bethesda Naval Hospital and was a graduate of the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. He worked in financial management, prior to, for the purpose of answering to a higher calling of nurturing and fostering the growth and expansion of knowledge, transitioning to working in education. He taught at the public schools of Wethersfield, Avon and Hartford for over 25 years. He was a parishioner of the Church of St. Timothy in West Hartford and had a passion for nature. He fervently enjoyed classical music, opera, and all things in life of quality. He had a tremendous passion for nature, and his treasured gardening, from which he derived substantial fulfillment and joy. A truly honorable citizen, and a loving husband, father and grandfather, he will be dearly missed. He was predeceased by his father, Edward H. Roussos, his mother, Gertrude (Wessels) Roussos, and his sisters, Carolyn A. Roussos and Harriet (Roussos) Polce. In addition to his wife Peggy, he is survived by his sons, Michael Roussos, Edward Roussos, Gregory Roussos and his wife Prudence; his sister Mary Roussos; and his grandchildren, Mercedes, Dominic and Marcus. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 8 from 6 PM to 8 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave Windsor. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home at 9 AM Thursday, January 9 to follow in procession for a 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of St. Timothy, 1116 N Main St. West Hartford, followed by burial with military honors at Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 7, 2020
