Edward Anthony Petrizzo Jr., 75, of Manchester, CT passed from this life on November 5, 2020. He was born on July 3, 1945 in Yonkers, NY to Hortense (Widdows) Cataneo and Ed Petrizzo Sr. He grew up with siblings Donna and Richard Petrizzo, David and MaryEllen Cataneo and would often share stories of the neighborhood. Ed joined the US Navy after high school and served in Vietnam proudly supporting his country for six years. Ed worked in the industrial heat-treating business that took him to Chicago, Illinois; St. Louis, Missouri and Detroit, Michigan. During his most recent career, he worked at Aerogear in Windsor, CT as a Process Technology and Heat Treating Manager. He made many friends and acquaintances who soon became lifelong friends with whom he kept in touch with no matter where he was. Ed was an avid golfer, fisherman and hunter back in the day. He was an artist, and we could always rely on him to come up with a special invitation, a homemade card or the ever so popular Set Back tournament scoreboard. He enjoyed travelling locally with his family to Cape Cod, Maryland and Maine. Ed was predeceased by his parents, a brother, Richard Petrizzo, a sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Charles Spencer and a sister, MaryEllen Cataneo-McEwen. He leaves behind his loving wife, Jaclyn Petrizzo, of 36 years with whom he built his life. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Rick Perrault of Warwick, RI, Kim and Warren Boulette of Vernon, CT, Dacia and Paul Marszalek of Clinton, CT a son, Marc Petrizzo of West Warwick, RI, a brother and his wife, David and Kathy Cataneo of Durham, NH, a sister-in-law and her husband Jan and Ray Bienkowski of Manchester, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was affectionately known as Eddie-Pa and loved his five grandchildren; Lexi Perrault, Nathan and Kelsey Boulette, Ryan and David Marszalek. Ed was loved by so many friends and relatives that will miss his generosity, his creativity and his sense of humor. Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 3-6 pm at the Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home at 400 Main St., Manchester. The funeral and burial service will be private due to limited attendance requirements in the church and Ed will receive military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Cornerstone Foundation at cornerstone-cares.org
or P.O. Box 3, 15 Prospect St, Vernon, CT 06066-9998. To view the livestream of the service or to leave a memory or message of condolence for the family, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com