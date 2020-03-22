|
Edward B. McGrath Jr., 57, of Middletown, passed away on March 12, 2020. He was the beloved son of the late Dr. Edward B. and Marion (Kelly) McGrath of East Hartford and the 11th of 12 children. Ed was a very giving person and always happy to share with others. He was an avid reader and never missed an opportunity to share what he read and then insist on passing the book along to you. We'll miss his kind heart and great sense of humor. Ed is survived by his brother Michael and his wife Sarah, his seven sisters, Patty Chang and her husband Raul, Sheila Porada and her husband Dan, Mary McGrath, Ann McGrath and her husband Bob, Karen Mansour, Marge Bossie and her husband Bob, Maureen Bucchere and her husband John, with whom Ed had a special bond, his sister in-law, Patti McGrath and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his three brothers, Brian, Joseph and John. Burial will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Benjamin J. Callahan Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave., East Hartford. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.callahanfuneral.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020