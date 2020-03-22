Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benjamin J. Callahan Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
(860) 289-0209
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward McGrath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward B. McGrath Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward B. McGrath Jr. Obituary
Edward B. McGrath Jr., 57, of Middletown, passed away on March 12, 2020. He was the beloved son of the late Dr. Edward B. and Marion (Kelly) McGrath of East Hartford and the 11th of 12 children. Ed was a very giving person and always happy to share with others. He was an avid reader and never missed an opportunity to share what he read and then insist on passing the book along to you. We'll miss his kind heart and great sense of humor. Ed is survived by his brother Michael and his wife Sarah, his seven sisters, Patty Chang and her husband Raul, Sheila Porada and her husband Dan, Mary McGrath, Ann McGrath and her husband Bob, Karen Mansour, Marge Bossie and her husband Bob, Maureen Bucchere and her husband John, with whom Ed had a special bond, his sister in-law, Patti McGrath and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his three brothers, Brian, Joseph and John. Burial will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Benjamin J. Callahan Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave., East Hartford. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.callahanfuneral.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -