Edward B. "Eddie" Williams

Edward B. "Eddie" Williams Obituary
Edward B Williams, 63, of Hartford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Born in New Britain, CT, the son of the late Charlie and Ludella Williams. The father of 3 daughters and 1 son Dawndlyn Murphy, LaKeisha Williams, Brooke Williams and Franklin Williams. A loving uncle and brother to a host of family members and a dear friend to his daughter's mom Renee Wallace. He loved spending time with his family and was instrumental in instilling that virtue in his children. He will be missed. I love you Dad. Funeral services will be private.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 1, 2019
