Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
180 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
(860) 522-1155
Edward Barry McGurk


1939 - 2020
Edward Barry McGurk Obituary
Edward Barry McGurk of Hartford, passed away peacefully on Friday January 24th 2020. Born in Hartford, CT on January 5, 1939 to Edward Balf and Helen (Mayberry) McGurk, Barry graduated from Cranwell Preparatory School in Lenox, MA and went on to graduate from Boston University, he received his M.A. in Literature from Trinity College in Hartford, CT. and did his graduate work at Tulane University in New Orleans, LA. Barry then went on to receive his PhD. in English Literature from Duquesne University in Pittsburg, PA. Throughout his life Barry taught at many places in the area including the University of Pittsburg, University of Hartford, and Renbrook School in West Hartford. He was also a published author having written several short stories. Barry was pre deceased by his mother and father, and his niece Megan Cenci. He is survived by his son Brett Holden McGurk and his wife Gina McGurk and their daughter Leia Chon McGurk, his brother Brian McGurk of Hartford, his sister Mary Beth Cenci of Newington, his niece Mary Cenci O'Brien of Williston, VT as well as many cousins. Also survived by his former wife, Carol Ann Cogan. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to (LLS), Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC. 20090-8018 or Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 26, 2020
