Edward C. Bridgett


1948 - 2019
Edward C. Bridgett Obituary
Edward C. Bridgett, 90, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 11, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife Lois (Apelgren) Bridgett whom he shared 60 years of marriage. He was the son of Patrick and Esther Bridgett. Having lost his parents at a very young age, he was raised by a loving aunt, Jennie McClellan. He was born in New Britain and a 1948 graduate of New Britain High School. He was a Combat Veteran of the Korean War, having served with the United States Army 1st Calvary Division. He worked for the New Britain Public Works Dept. prior to managing and supervising D & B Parking on Asylum St. in Hartford for 25 years. In his later years, he was a courtesy driver for Schaller Oldsmobile. He was a life long member of the First Lutheran Church family in New Britain. He is survived by his three children, a daughter Marianne O'Brien and her husband William Mitchell of Newington; two sons, Patrick and Daniel, both of New Britain. He leaves two grandchildren, Sean O'Brien and his wife, Lauren and their two children, Evan and Maia of Raleigh, NC; Quinn O'Brien and his wife, Katie and their two children Nora and Rory of Wethersfield. He also leaves a brother- in -law Gerald Apelgren, along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Robert. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was a good listener and had a remarkable memory for dates and historical events. He enjoyed life's simple pleasures---an old movie, a glass of wine, a trip to the Casino or Old Saybrook where he spent many hours with Lois and good friends and neighbors. Funeral services will be held Monday (Dec. 16, 2019) at 10:00 AM at the First Lutheran Church 77 Franklin Sq. New Britain. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery New Britain. Visitation will be Monday from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at the First Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Judes 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Salvation Army 78 Franklin Sq. New Britain, CT 06051. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 13, 2019
