Home

POWERED BY

Edward Chipman Farrington III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Chipman Farrington III Obituary
Edward Chipman "Chip" Farrington, III, 75 of Seminole, Florida passed away February 18, 2020 at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, FL. Mr. Farrington was born in Summerville, South Carolina and moved here in 1974 from Connecticut. He served in the National Guard, was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and enjoyed golfing, fishing and spending time with his family. He is survived by his daughters, Ashley Carter and Heather Pourchot; brother, Peter Farrington and grandchildren, Zack, Jacob & Nathan and Abigail & Haley; niece, Lauren Marshall and nephew Michael Farrington. His Memorial Mass was held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pinellas Park on Friday February 28. His Interment will be in Norfolk, Connecticut. www.taylorfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -