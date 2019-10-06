|
Edward D'Angelo passed peacefully on September 29, 2019. Son of Louis & Rose (Ciervo) D'Angelo, he was predeceased by his siblings Robert D'Angelo, Judy Miller, Josephine Fuoco, & Olga Shea. He leaves behind the love of his life, Adeline (Messina), wife of 70 years, along with three daughters, son-in-laws, & grandchildren, who were his everything; Patricia & Donald Stern, Kathleen & Mark Carley, Lorraine & Danny Gattuso, his treasured grandkids Andrew & Paige Stern, Kelli Carley & TJ McManus, Kari Carley & Kurt Garry, Michael Gattuso & Krystin Guerci, Haley Stern, Dana & Graham Long, & great grandson Aidan Stern. Ed also leaves behind many nieces & nephews. He traveled the world as a World War II veteran with the Merchant Marines, retired from Newington Children's Hospital, & later volunteered at NBGH for 25 years where he was awarded 2004 Volunteer of the Year. Papa was always giving, a selfless & kind soul, who was generous to everyone he met. He never missed an opportunity to call & harmonize Happy Birthday to his kids. His passions included playing guitar, watching old westerns, walking Walnut Hill Park, sharing stories & telling jokes, learning to speak German, & hanging with his close friends at McDonalds in Berlin. His many aliases included Papa, Pasqualino, Pat, Pops the Mops, Poom Poom Kevitz, & Mr. Ed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ctpublic.org/donate. Family & friends are invited to attend a service on October 13th at 12pm to celebrate his life & share their favorite Ed memories. Stanley Golf Course, 245 Hartford Road, New Britain, CT. Poom Poom Kevitz has left the building.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 6, 2019