Edward D. "Ed" Cavanaugh, 73, of South Glastonbury, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Portland Care and Rehabilitation where he was recovering from a severe stroke. He leaves behind his son, Dr. Jason Cavanaugh of South Glastonbury, his daughter, Heather Parker of Middletown., her husband, Dr. J. Michael Parker, and their children Charlotte and Stella. He also leaves behind his brother, Richard Cavanaugh Jr. of South Glastonbury, his former wife, Pamela Wellington of Hebron and her husband Gary Desjarlais. He is predeceased by his parents, Richard Sr. and Frances Cavanaugh of South Glastonbury, and brother, Charles Cavanaugh.Ed was a 1963 graduate of Glastonbury High School. After that, he earned his degree from the Culinary Institute of America. A passionate cook and avid fisherman, Ed was the guy you'd call for advice when a recipe wasn't going as planned or you wanted to share a story about a recent catch. Ed was a gentle soul who was loved by all who knew him. Friends may call TODAY, Wednesday, March 27, from 4 - 7pm at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Naubuc Ave., Glastonbury. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28, in St. Augustine Church, 55 Hopewell Rd., South Glastonbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Special Olympics Connecticut, 2666 State Street, Suite 1, Hamden, CT 06517 in honor of his late brother, Charles. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com.