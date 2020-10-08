1/1
Edward D. Clarke
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward D. Clarke, 84, of Windsor, CT died on Monday September 28, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born on June 8, 1936 the son of the late Cephus and Gertude Clarke of Benettsfield, St. Ann, Jamaica. He worked at Travelers for 38 years where he retired. Edward was a member of Liberty Christian Church for over 40 years. He was also a lifetime member of the West Indian Social Club. He was predeceased by his parents Cephus and Gertude Clarke, six sisters and two brothers. He is survived by his wife Fay Scott-Clarke , his sisters Iona Jackson and Merriam Greaves, his children Kathleen, Devon, Olema, Patrick, and Annmarie. His fifteen grandchildren, three great grandchildren, six step-sons, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and his best friend for over 50 years Ashton Marley. Edward Clarke will be remembered for his singing, his contagious smile and his willingness to help others. A celebration of his life will be held at Liberty Christian Church, 23 Vine St, Hartford, CT 06112 at 10:00am on Saturday, October 10, 2020 with a viewing from 9:00am-10:00am. Interment will be held at Mt. St Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message for the Clarke family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Liberty Christian Church
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Liberty Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Howard K. Hill Funeral Services
319 Barbour Street
Hartford, CT 06120
(860) 247-8793
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved