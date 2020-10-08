Edward D. Clarke, 84, of Windsor, CT died on Monday September 28, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born on June 8, 1936 the son of the late Cephus and Gertude Clarke of Benettsfield, St. Ann, Jamaica. He worked at Travelers for 38 years where he retired. Edward was a member of Liberty Christian Church for over 40 years. He was also a lifetime member of the West Indian Social Club. He was predeceased by his parents Cephus and Gertude Clarke, six sisters and two brothers. He is survived by his wife Fay Scott-Clarke , his sisters Iona Jackson and Merriam Greaves, his children Kathleen, Devon, Olema, Patrick, and Annmarie. His fifteen grandchildren, three great grandchildren, six step-sons, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and his best friend for over 50 years Ashton Marley. Edward Clarke will be remembered for his singing, his contagious smile and his willingness to help others. A celebration of his life will be held at Liberty Christian Church, 23 Vine St, Hartford, CT 06112 at 10:00am on Saturday, October 10, 2020 with a viewing from 9:00am-10:00am. Interment will be held at Mt. St Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message for the Clarke family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com