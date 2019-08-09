Home

Weinstein Mortuary, Inc.
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
860-233-2675
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Congregation Beth Israel
701 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
37 Magnolia Hill Road
West Hartford, CT
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
37 Magnolia Hill Road
West Hartford, CT
1927 - 2019
Edward D. Kane Obituary
Edward D. Kane, 92, of West Hartford passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving children and grandchildren. Born June 22, 1927 in Boston, Ed was the son of the late Theodore and Sarah (Kamberg) Kane. He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Jacqueline (Roth) Kane, and his brother, Sidney Kane. He is survived by his children, James and his wife Sally Kane of Needham, Massachusetts, and Patricia and her husband Stephen Gibeley of Simsbury; his grandchildren, Taylor, Sam, and Parker Kane, and Allison and Andrew Gibeley; and his adoring companion of 11 years, Beatrice Alderman, of West Hartford and Boynton Beach, Florida. He also leaves several dear nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, and cousins.
Ed graduated in 1944 from Boston English High School and the Hebrew College. He received a B.S. in chemical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 1947 at age 19. He completed programs at Cornell School of Management and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He presented many technical papers, and is listed in "Who's Who in Atoms" for his work with the initial Navy Nuclear Propulsion Program. Ed was a licensed chemical engineer and a member of the Chemists Club of New York City and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, among other technical associations. He founded United Research Associates, whose clients included Combustion Engineering, Rogers Corporation, and the Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company.
Ed's many communal activities included a trusteeship of Congregation Beth Israel where he was a beloved Sunday School teacher for 22 years. He was a board member of the Combined Health Appeal, now named Community Health Charities. He also served with distinction on the board of the and was a member of the UConn Cancer Research Golf Committee. Ed was president of the MIT Club of Hartford and served on the board of the MIT Enterprise Forum of Connecticut. For over seven decades, he attended quarterly gatherings of the Hyam Salomon AZA Lodge. He enjoyed golfing with his cronies, and was a founding member of the former Cliffside Country Club in Simsbury and a member of Tumble Brook Country Club in Bloomfield.
Funeral services will be held at 11am on Friday, August 9 in the sanctuary at Congregation Beth Israel, 701 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford, with Rabbi Michael Pincus officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, 200 Whitman Avenue, West Hartford. The family will receive relatives and friends for calling hours on Saturday, 5-8pm, and Sunday, 1-4pm at 37 Magnolia Hill Road, West Hartford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or the Rabbi Michael Pincus Discretionary Fund. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Ed, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 9, 2019
