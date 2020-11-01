Edward Dobosz, 60, of Newington, Connecticut, unexpectedly passed away at home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Edward was born on January 28, 1960 and was raised in New Britain, where he attended local schools. From an early age, Ed excelled at learning, his teachers often telling his parents how impressed they were with Ed's quick mind and innate intelligence. After graduating from the University of Hartford, Ed was invited to join the prestigious Mensa Society in recognition of his high IQ. Ed declined the invitation as he felt it was too serious and pretentious for his casual, happy-go-lucky lifestyle. Ed had a kind heart and a wonderful sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Ed is survived by two sisters, Nela Dobosz and Christine Nelson; a brother and sister-in-law, Henry and Claire Dobosz; a niece, Jaime Gleba, and nephew, Cole Dobosz; his former wife, Mary McQueeney, as well as several aunts and uncles, numerous cousins, and many long-time friends. Ed also leaves behind his cherished cat, Heather, who is bereft without her "human". Ed was predeceased by his parents, Czeslaw and Anna (Sulecki) Dobosz Due to the increasing infection rate of the Covid-19 virus, there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 158 Broad Street, New Britain. Ed will be lovingly laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery following the mass. Attendees are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ed's name to his favorite charity: Make a Wish Foundation, 56 Commerce Drive, Trumbull, CT 06611, or at https://wish.org/ct
. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is assisting the family. To leave an online expression of sympathy for the family, please visit us at: www.duksa.net
.