Cremation Society of Connecticut
807 Bloomfield Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
888-909-2728
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. James Cemetery
360 Broad St.
Manchester, CT
Edward Doyle


1943 - 2019
Edward Doyle Obituary
Edward Doyle of East Windsor, US Army retiree passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019. Edward was born February 25,1943 in Hartford, CT to the late William and Beula Doyle. He leaves behind his loving sister Carol Doyle and her partner Deb McGrath. Edward was very proud of his 22 years of service in the United States Army. The family thanks the caring and kindness of the Seabury staff and the hospice team of Masonicare. Services and full military honors for Edward will be held Friday November 1, 2019 at 10:30 located at St. James Cemetery, 360 Broad St. Manchester, CT 06040. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the by visiting https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/. For more information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.cremationct.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 30, 2019
