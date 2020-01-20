Home

AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
167 OLD HARTFORD RD
Colchester, CT 06415
(860) 537-9611
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
167 OLD HARTFORD RD
Colchester, CT 06415
Edward E. Cull Jr.


1958 - 2020
Edward E. Cull Jr. Obituary
Edward E Cull, Jr., 61, of East Hampton, and formerly of Colchester, passed away at home on January 17, 2020. Born October 20, 1958 in New Haven; he was the son of Edna (O'Reilly) Cull, and the late Edward E Cull, Sr. In 1980, he married the love of his life, Lisa (Franz) Cull. For years, Edward worked as the Vice President of Commercial Banking at Citizens Bank where he was awarded the Small Business Association Advocate. He was a huge sports fan and enjoyed watching his favorite team the Boston Red Sox and the Men and Women's UConn basketball teams. When his children were growing up, he spent countless hours volunteering as a coach for their sports teams. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who loved to read and play with his grandchildren. He will be forever loved and remembered by his wife Lisa Cull of East Hampton; his mother Edna Cull of Hamden; his son Brian and wife Teresa, of Southington, his daughter Laura and husband David Murtagh of Cortlandt Manor, New York; his sisters and their spouses Margaret (Michael) Fitzgerald of New Milford, Edna (Ralph) Karanian of Wethersfield, and Jeanne (John) Stobierski of North Branford; grandchildren Kylie, Elijah, Zoey, and one expected grandchild; his dog Brogan; and numerous extended family and friends. Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Road, Colchester. From 3-5 PM. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Christopher Potvin Scholarship Fund (www.chrispotvinfund.com) – Ed always supported and shared a passion for their purpose. (For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 20, 2020
