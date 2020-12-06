Edward Eugene "Sonny" Jobes, Beloved husband of Patricia Crowley Jobes, of East Hartford, CT passed away on November 12, 2020 with his family by his side. Edward was born on July 1, 1931 in Homestead, PA to the late Edward R. Jobes and Helen (Urban) Jobes. He was a lifelong resident of East Hartford and graduated from East Hartford High School in 1949. Edward was a proud Veteran of the US Air Force, having served his country from 1950-1954. He was a flight crew member on a B-36 during the Korean Conflict and the proud recipient of a 1,000-hour pin. He graduated from Fairfield University in 1958 and began his teaching career in the East Hartford Public School system in 1959; retiring after a 30-year career. He was a parishioner of St. Rose Church in East Hartford as well as an active member of the East Windsor Sportsman Club and the Connecticut Firemen's Historical Society in Manchester. He enjoyed many vacations and post-retirement years in Newport, RI. In addition to his bride of 62 years, Pat, he is survived and will be greatly missed by his daughters Patricia Jobes McCall and Helen Jobes Patten and her husband Jeffrey of Bristol, CT, Sons Edward J. and his wife Liz of East Hartford; Patrick E. and his wife Sue of South Windsor and, Michael W. and his wife Diane of Hebron, Grandchildren Zev (Katharine) Jobes, Emily Jobes, Michael C. Jobes and his wife Sue-Ellen, Patrick R. Jobes, Jeffrey Patten, Jr., Karlyn Kerrigan-Jobes, Harrison Patten, Rachel McCall, Michelle Jobes, Edward A. Jobes, William Jobes and Nina Jobes; and a great-grandson, Anthony Jobes. He was affectionately known as "Nappy" by his grandchildren. He is also survived by his lifelong friend James ("Jems", "F.W.") Davis, sister Bonnie Freeman and her husband Bruce of Rochester, NY, brothers-in-law James Crowley and Harvey Harpin, sisters-in-law Mary K. Crowley, Lillian Harpin and, Madeline McGibbon. He was very fortunate to have had many nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved. He is predeceased by brother-in-law and sister-in-law Terrance and Gloria Crowley; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Peter and Nancy (Crowley) Wilde and, brother-in-law Douglas Carrier. The family would like to acknowledge Dr. Ronald Kimmel for his compassion and care. Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Avenue, East Hartford is assisting the family with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store