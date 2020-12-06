Edward E. Sadowski, 81, of Southington passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at LiveWell in Plantsville. He was the beloved husband of Marion (Sarnowski) Sadowski for 55 years. Born January 1, 1939 in Hartford, he was the son of the late Eugene Sadowski and Anna (Barnas) Anulewicz and her husband Alexander. Ed was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the U.S Army in Korea. He was a graduate of Hartford High School, class of 1957, the Porter School of Design and Central CT State University, class of 1977. Ed was a drafting teacher at HC Wilcox Tech in Meriden and retired from EC Goodwin Tech in New Britain. He and Marion were parishioners of St. Thomas Church and were active members of the Southington YMCA and volunteers at the Bradley Memorial Hospital. Ed loved to scuba dive, fish, bike and weight lifting. But most of all he loved the time he spent with his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren on the Cape swimming and clamming. In addition to his wife he leaves his children, Laura Rugh of Bristol and Paul Sadowski of Plainville; two granddaughters, Amie Rugh of Bristol and Ann-Marie Rinato of FL; two great-grandsons, Shawn Michael and James Edward Lyden; two brothers, Michael Sadowski of Canton and Eugene Sadowski of Goshen; a sister, Debbie Camire of Torrington; several nieces and nephews including his fishing partners Edwin and Alex Jazwinski of Harwich Port, MA and many cousins including his lifetime friends Richard Barnas and Dorothy Barnas. He was predeceased by his granddaughter Rachael Mae Rugh. Ed's family would like to thank the staff at LiveWell for all the wonderful care they gave to him during his stay. Due to the currant pandemic funeral services and burial will be private. His family will have a memorial Mass and gathering at a later date. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. Donations in Ed's name may be made to St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington, CT 06489. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com