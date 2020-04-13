|
Edward F. Balskus, 82, formerly of East Hartford, beloved husband of CarylAnn (Drach) Balskus died peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Kimberly Hall North, Windsor, CT. Edward was born in Hartford, CT, on August 2, 1937, son of the late Casimer and Sophie (Jencius) Balskus. He graduated with his catholic education from Holy Trinity High School and served with the U.S. Army National Guard. He married CarylAnn Drach on October 15, 1960 in Cortland, NY, settling in East Hartford, Connecticut. He worked hard to save money for a new house in 1961 where they lived and raised a family for almost 60 years. Edward worked for New England Upholstery Supply Company and retired as a manager after many years of dedicated service. Edward was immensely proud of his Lithuanian heritage and dedicated to his growing family. A devout Catholic, Edward was a longtime active parishioner of both Saint Isaac Jogues and Holy Trinity Catholic Church and took pride singing in the choirs. Edward was a member of the Knights of Lithuania. He lived the principles he learned in his education: love of Christ, honesty and a giving and loving heart. A kind, caring, loving and devoted son, husband, brother, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, he will be dearly missed by all those who knew him in his life. Edward was especially happy gardening and spending time with his extended family at Otisco Lake in New York and traveling to many places and countries with a group of close friends including his high school classmate Alex Yusinas and Diane Yusinas (both deceased). Along with his wife of over 59 years, Caryl Ann Balskus, he leaves his six children (girl-boy-girl-boy-girl-boy), Larisa L. Zagorski of Port St. Lucie, FL and her partner Dana Christensen of Windsorville, E. John Balskus and his wife Stacey of Hebron, Lauraine C. Ross of Bolton, Joseph C. Balskus and his wife Pamela of Portland, Caryl S. Balskus and her husband Glenn of Tolland, and Thomas P. Balskus and his wife Donna of Bolton; his brother Vyto Balskus and his wife Angela of West Hartford and their daughter Ingrid of Boston; 11 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; his brother-in-law, Charles Drach of Cortland, NY and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves very dear and lifelong friends, Marty and Judy Obernesser of Jupiter, FL. He was predeceased by his cousin Stanley Rogers and a great grandson, Tashawn Whittaker. A private graveside service for the family will be held at Silver Lane Cemetery in East Hartford. His family will celebrate his life with a Memorial Mass at Holy Trinity Church later this year. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 13, 2020