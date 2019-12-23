Home

Edward F. Lynch


1943 - 2019
Edward F. Lynch Obituary
Edward F. Lynch, Jr., 76, of Bristol, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He was born on September 27, 1943 in Pittsburgh, PA, son of the late Edward F. and Ruth (Schiefelbein) Lynch, Sr. Edward is the loving husband of Linda (Heron) Lynch for 55 years. Ed's uniqueness will be missed by all, but shared with others already in Heaven. Besides his wife, Linda, Edward is survived by his son Timothy Lynch and his wife Kimberly (Kiniry) of Farmington; sisters Joan Kretschmaier and her husband Rege, Linda Ross, Kristin Snyder and her husband Jerry all of PA; sisters and brothers-in-law Janice Lynch of PA, Bruce Heron and his wife Jody of PA, Shirley McClung and her husband Jim of MO and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Besides his parents, Edward is pre-deceased by his daughter Wendi J. Lynch, brother Robert Lynch and brother-in-law Raymond Ross. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. To honor Ed donations can be made to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, www.givetochildrens.org or , . To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit Edward's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 23, 2019
