Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home - Wethersfield
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home - Wethersfield
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Dunstan Church
1345 Manchester Road
Glastonbury, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Sitnick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward F. Sitnick


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward F. Sitnik, 89, husband of the late Mae (McCarthy) Sitnik, of Manchester passed away December 22, 2019 in Hartford Hospital. Ed was born in Hartford, CT on January 20, 1930 to the late Jacob W. and Helen (Dyka) Sitnik. He attended Hartford public schools, graduating from Hartford Public High School in 1948. Ed went on to study at Alliance College in Cambridge Springs, PA, from which he received his bachelor's degree in 1952. Besides his beloved wife, Mae, Ed was predeceased by his sisters Josephine Sitnik Sarna and Helen Sitnik, brothers Zygmund E. and Richard H. Sitnik, and brothers-in-laws James McCarthy and Bill McCarthy. Friends may call on Friday January 3, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Ed's life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Saint Dunstan Church, 1345 Manchester Road, Glastonbury. Burial will be private in Cedar Hill Cemetery. For further information or to extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -