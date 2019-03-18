Services Mulryan Funeral Home 725 Hebron Avenue Glastonbury , CT 06033 (860) 652-4436 Resources More Obituaries for Edward Stanford Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edward F. "Ted" Stanford

Obituary Condolences Flowers Edward Francis Stanford III died March 16, 2019. He was born May 12, 1934 in St. Raphael's Hospital, New Haven, CT, the son of Doris Wardell and Edward F. Stanford Jr. Ed survived a difficult childhood with the help of his extended family including his maternal grandmother, various aunts and uncles and some good friends. He attended Hillhouse High School in New Haven and then enlisted in the US Army, trained at Indiantown Gap and served with Co. K, 5th Infantry Division in Okinawa, Japan at the end of the Korean War. When he left the Army, he entered the University of Bridgeport on the G.I. Bill. While attending college, he was appointed Gra-Y supervisor in Trumbull. He had been serving as a Gra-Y club leader in the Trumbull Extension program since October. Edward transferred to Michigan State University. After graduating from MSU in 1959, he landed his first job with the US Treasury Department in Boston, MA. He was transferred to the Harford, CT office of the Alcohol, Tobacco Tax Division of the US Treasury Dept and later joined the Internal Affairs Dept. After retirement he worked as a private investigator with much of his work being contract background work for the US Government. He only stopped doing that a few years ago. Ed was a diehard Red Sox and Patriots fan. He should be proud that in the last year of his life both teams were World Champions. He also kept in touch with many of his high school friends in New Haven and enjoyed getting together to tailgate at Yale football games. He was very proud of his "In the bowl" parking pass! He was very interested in his family history and after gathering family notes and doing some research on his own he handed it to his daughter, Mary, saying "see if you can do something with this". That led to Mary's obsession with genealogy and the discovery of many fascinating stories about the Stanfords, Wardells, Bannons, Breretons, Carrolls et al. Ed is survived by his six children Mary Pitkin and her husband, Bill, in Charlotte, NC, Ted Stanford and his wife, Karen, in Farmington, CT , Lois Troiano and her husband, Joe, in Vero Beach, FL, Tim Stanford and his wife, Carmen, in Palm Coast, FL, Sue Fournier in Hamden, CT and Judy Hiddeman and her husband, Christian, in Dortmund, Germany. He also is survived by his grandchildren Derrick, Ryan and Caitlin Pitkin, Jesse Stanford and his wife, Nicolle, and Lindsay Stanford, Dean and Carli Fandacone, Emma Stanford, Clayton and Sheena Waggaman and Christina Hiddeman. He was predeceased by his grandchildren Luke and Chelsey Stanford. He also leaves his sister, Maureen Potter in Texas and her children. Ed leaves his special life companion of more than 40 years, Dorothy Jean Morneault, her daughter and son in law, Shauna and Gervacio F. Pangilinan and their son, Aidan Pangilinan. Services are private at the request of the family.





