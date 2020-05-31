Edward Garnet Lawrence (56), affectionately known as Garnet by friends and family, was born on October 19, 1963 to Sybil Ann (Lawrence) Joseph and John Edward Clements in Hartford, CT. He attended Hartford Public Schools, where he went on to graduate from Thomas Snell Weaver High School in 1981. He attended Greater Hartford Community College, then enlisted in the United States Army in 1982, where he served until 1988. Continuing a life of service, Edward joined the Hartford Police Department in 1990, where he diligently worked until his retirement in 2010. Post retirement, he worked for the United States Post Office and First Student Bus Company. Edward was a man of God and loved the Lord. He joined Prayer Mission Church of God in Christ in 2004, where he later became a deacon and assistant Sunday School teacher and served God until the end of his life. His hands of love touched countless lives, as he was a brother, friend and devoted father figure to many. Known as a man of humility, reliance, and for his tall stature, Edward was always there for his family and friends. He selflessly serviced the needs of others and only wanted the best for everyone. Edward was loved deeply. His legacy continues through the love of his life – his wife and life partner of thirty-four years, Danette Lawrence their three children Brittney, Brianna and Christopher, and an honorary son Demetrius Flowers. His sister Linda Lawrence, stepbrother Reginald, a host of nieces and nephews including Keeira and Naiemmah, two aunts, a great-aunt Rosia Lawrence, a multitude of cousins including Bernard Lawrence and Dale Fair, mother in-law Euria Jones, aunt in-law Arvelia Mack, brother in-laws, and his church family. He was predeceased by his parents, Sybil Joseph and Edward Clements, three uncles, Warren, Harry and Charles Lawrence, aunt Eula Mae Lawrence, and little cousin Kendale Fair. For online condolences and to attend the service remotely, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.