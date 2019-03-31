Edward "Ed" Pizzella, 86, of Newington, passed away peacefully at Hartford Hospital on February 7, 2019. Ed was born in Hartford on August 13, 1932. He was a lawyer, politician, consumer advocate, actor, director, writer and poet. In 1954, he graduated cum laude with a BA degree from Trinity College. He received his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Connecticut, School of Law in 1957 and became engaged in the general practice of law. In the late 1960s, he became active in community theatre and subsequently directed and appeared in more than 100 community theatre productions throughout central Connecticut. He was the founder of Theatre One Productions, Inc. and Newington Community Television, Inc. and served as Secretary to those corporations. Ed was a kind and loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, and devoted friend. He is survived by his sons Steven Pizzella, Richard Pizzella and his wife, Carla, Michael Pizzella and his wife, Janet all of Newington; daughters Laura Wild and her husband, Clay of Quaker Hill, Linda Pizzella of Wethersfield; a brother Robert Pizzella of West Hartford, a sister Louise Chiaputti of Rocky Hill; and many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. A Mass of Christian Burial for Ed will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church on 626 Willard Avenue, Newington. Burial will follow in West Meadow Cemetery on 629 Willard Avenue, Newington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift. Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is serving his family. To share a memory, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary