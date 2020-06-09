Edward GIGUERE
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Giguere, 64, of Hartford, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020. Edward was born on February 10. 1956 and was the son of Josephine (Civitillo) and the late Edward "Ted" Giguere. Edward was a graduate of A.I. Prince Technical School. He worked for the Board of Education in the City of Hartford. Edward was a car enthusiast and was especially dedicated to his family. For years he has been the caretaker for his siblings. Always enjoying the company of his family, Edward truly enjoyed summer picnics with them. In addition to his mother, Edward leaves his brother John, sister Theresa, brother Michael and sister Marylynne. He also leaves his special friend Lilianna Nasiadka along with many relatives and friends. Funeral services and burial at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford will be private. Memorial donations in Edwards name may be made to the Cerebral Palsy Association of CT, 945 Turnpike Road #96, Wallingford, CT 06492 or to the American Cancer Society of CT, 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd Floor, East Hartford, CT 06108. For online expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 8, 2020
Y husband Brian and I have known Eddie for 20 years. He was a wonderful man. He did so much for everyone. I was honored to know him and call him my friend❣Rest in peace Eddie
Anna Papp
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved