Edward Giguere, 64, of Hartford, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020. Edward was born on February 10. 1956 and was the son of Josephine (Civitillo) and the late Edward "Ted" Giguere. Edward was a graduate of A.I. Prince Technical School. He worked for the Board of Education in the City of Hartford. Edward was a car enthusiast and was especially dedicated to his family. For years he has been the caretaker for his siblings. Always enjoying the company of his family, Edward truly enjoyed summer picnics with them. In addition to his mother, Edward leaves his brother John, sister Theresa, brother Michael and sister Marylynne. He also leaves his special friend Lilianna Nasiadka along with many relatives and friends. Funeral services and burial at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford will be private. Memorial donations in Edwards name may be made to the Cerebral Palsy Association of CT, 945 Turnpike Road #96, Wallingford, CT 06492 or to the American Cancer Society of CT, 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd Floor, East Hartford, CT 06108. For online expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 9, 2020.