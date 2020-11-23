1/1
Edward H. Furey
1938 - 2020
Edward H. "Ted" Furey, 82, of Thompsonville died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Hartford Hospital from cardiac complications. He was born on August 13, 1938, to Willard H. Furey and Marion Hines Furey of Thompsonville. After graduating from Cathedral High School in Springfield, he attended Fairfield University and Elms College. He taught multiple generations of students at St. Bernard Catholic School in a career that lasted more than 50 years. For many years, he was associated with the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Boston, including roles in creating a liturgical museum for the Cathedral and directing its liturgical decorations under the Rectorship of Rev. John J. Connolly. One of his abiding passions was learning and teaching others about the ecclesiastical architecture of the 19th Century Irish-American architect Patrick Keely, who designed hundreds of churches and cathedrals throughout the United States. Ted founded the Keely Society in 1996, held numerous events celebrating the architect's life, and presented many programs on Keely's architecture over the last 25 years. The love of Ted's life was Old Lyme Shores and the lifelong families and friends he knew there. From the first cool day of spring, to a sweltering day in the middle of summer, from a hurricane in late November, to a quiet snowy day at winter's close, Ted was always ready for a drive to the shore. He is survived by his sister Maryan ("Sister") Furey Elder of Annapolis, Maryland, his cousin Ann Hines LoVoi of Thompsonville, numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives, and many beloved friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Willard, William, Francis, and Elizabeth Furey. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his and his sister Elizabeth Furey's names to Special Olympics Connecticut. Services to honor Ted's memory will take place in the future.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 23, 2020.
