Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:30 AM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
Edward H. Houle, 86, of West Hartford, beloved husband of Ida (Namias) Houle, died Friday, January 31, 2020. Born and raised in Hartford, he was the son of the late Philamond and Cecile (Beaurivage) Houle. Ed attended Hartford Public High School and then joined the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War. Ed was a member of the West Hartford Police Department for 31 years, retiring in 1988. Immediately after his retirement, he became an Inspector with the Department of Motor Vehicle, State of CT, retiring after 10 years of service. He was a member of the FRANAM Club and the West Hartford Police Revolver Club. Ed was always proud to be one of the co-founders of the West Hartford Police Explorers. Besides his wife, he leaves his three sons; Dean E. Houle and his wife Lisa of West Hartford, Douglas R. Houle and his wife Mona of Phoenix, AZ and Daniel J. Houle and his wife Altea of Bristol; and his grandson Adam Houle. Ed also leaves his brother Roland and his wife Rita Houle of East Hartford and his sister Bella LeBlanc of West Hartford. Ed was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Patricia (St. Pierre) Houle. Funeral procession will be Thursday, (February 13), 9:30 am from the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 am in St. Brigid Church, West Hartford. Burial with Military Honors will be in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. Calling hours are Wednesday, (February 12), from 4-7pm at the funeral home. On line condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 9, 2020
