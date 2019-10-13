Home

More Obituaries for Edward Havelevitch
Edward Havelevitch


1932 - 2019
Edward Havelevitch Obituary
Edward Havelevitch, 87, beloved husband of Pauline Havelevitch for 65 years, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was born in New Britain on July 31,1932. He was stationed in Germany for three years during the Korean War and was responsible for writing strategy documentation policies. Edward was a parishioner of St. Paul's Church in Kensington and was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus. He spent his entire career as a Life Insurance agent with Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and was recognized on numerous occasions as the top sales leader and received the Golden Quill award. He served as an auxiliary State Police officer with Troop H (Hartford) and his duties included assisting in protecting the Connecticut governor when needed for special occasions. He is survived by his daughter Rose Marie Dugas and son-in-law Harvey Dugas; son Steven Havelevitch; daughter Linda Purple and son-in-law John Purple. He was predeceased by his son Bruce Havelevitch who passed away on February 25th 2018. Edward Havelevitch leaves behind 7 grandchildren; Bryan Harris, Kirstin Havelevitch, Jared Havelevitch, Kathryn Ryen, Stefanie Howes, Shaun Howes and Lauren Purple-Sales; along with 7 great grandchildren, Mikayla Harris, Tanner Harris, Gavin Purple, Elijah Purple, Teagan Ryan, Alessia Howes, and Kaiden Howes. His devotion to his family will never be forgotten. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 25th (11:30 AM) at St. Paul's Church, 461 Alling street, Berlin, CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 13, 2019
