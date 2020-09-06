Edward Jerome Becan (Ed, Dad, Papa) 83 of Newington, CT passed away on April 12, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones and angels. He was the beloved husband of the late Carol (Raymond) Becan. Ed was born on March 18, 1937 in Queens, NY. After he graduated high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Alaska. Once he returned to civilian life in New York, he met Carol, began his career and started a family. He moved his family to Newington in 1970 and began a successful IT career at the Hartford Insurance Group. In retirement, Ed found his passion for gardening. He created a magical oasis in his backyard where he would spend his days working, admiring his work and relaxing. He was part of the Newington Garden Club tour and took every opportunity to share his garden with friends and family. Ed loved being active by playing handball, tennis and riding his bike. He also loved watching sports, with a special passion for the UConn Lady Huskies. Ed especially enjoyed his time spent at the club with his handball buddies and his weekly breakfasts with the boys. Ed's life was full of pride and love for family and friends. Most important to Ed was spending time with his family. Ed was so proud to watch his grandkids grow and become young adults-always advising them on the importance of a strong work ethic, financial responsibility, respect for parents and his favorite topic: saving for retirement. His time with family was also a time to cut loose and display his sense of humor. He cared for his son EJ during his illness and for his wife during hers with strength and composure. This was particularly evident with the passing of his dear son EJ in 2001. We will never forget the compassion and optimism he displayed caring for EJ through the most difficult time in his life and being a pillar of strength for the family. Ed was predeceased by his loving wife, Carol, his incredible son Edward "EJ" Becan Jr. and his brother Robert Becan of Tampa, FL. He is survived by his sister Lorraine Ritter of St. Louis, MO and stepbrother John Chase of Merritt Island, FL; his three "doting" daughters Joanne Samson of Bolton, CT, her husband Peter and their children Bryan, Jenna, and Danny; Donna Poresky of Mooresville, NC, her husband Tom and their children TJ, Michael and Kaiti (Clark) and her husband Jordan and their daughter (Ed's first great grandchild) Lennon; Dianne Bosco of Gilbert, AZ, her husband Kevin and their children, Julia and Megan; his daughter-in-law Nicole Albano of Ellington, CT, her husband Chad and their children Luca and Carly. He is also survived by nieces and nephews in FL, CO, and MO and many relatives and friends in CT and across the country. A gathering to celebrate the life of Edward Becan will be scheduled at a later date with Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, when it is safe for family and friends to gather. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Hemophilia Foundation at www.hemophilia.org
or to your favorite charity
. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net
.